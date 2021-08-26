play
'My youth centre has helped me find myself'

Hundreds of thousands of children in the UK go to youth centres every week.

But, there are growing concerns that lots of these centres could close down.

According to figures from the Youth charity YMCA, government funding for youth centres in England and Wales has been cut by £1 billion in the last decade.

More than 750 youth centres have had to close in this time and 14,000 youth workers have lost their jobs.

In 2019, the government promised to spend £500 million on youth services, saying the money would go towards building 60 new youth centres.

However, two years on, this money still hasn't been given out.

De-Graft has been to youth centre in Gorton, in Manchester, to find out why it's important to the kids who use it.

'My youth centre has helped me find myself'

Have you been going back to the cinema?

Are these the world's weirdest burgers?

