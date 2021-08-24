$20,000 puffy Dorito: The most expensive foods in the world

Ebay

How would you feel if you found a tortilla like this in your bag or Doritos?

Most of us would just have eaten it and enjoyed the extra crunch, but not 13-year-old Australian, Rylee Stuart.

She managed to make 20,000 Australian dollars by selling it back to the company!

When she first found the crisp she posted a video on TikTok asking her followers whether she should keep it or eat it.

TikTok/Rylee Stuart

After many of her followers suggested she sell it, Rylee posted it on online auction site eBay where lots of people were keen to get their hands on it.

To begin with she asked for $0.99 plus $6.20 for postage but, after it went viral, bids went up to $20,000.

In the end Doritos Australia said they had decided to give the Rylee $20,000 as reward for her "ingenuity" and "entrepreneurship".

That's not the only weird food item to have been sold for a LOT of money. Check out these other funky food items.

Fortune cookie

Getty Images

The most expensive fortune cookie ever was sold at auction in 2006, for £10,000.

It was auctioned in London at the Chinese New Year gala dinner to benefit the charity KIDS.

Hopefully it brought its new owner plenty of good fortune.

Royal wedding cake

Central Press

The slice of icing from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the Royal Wedding of HRH Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer fetched £1,850 at auction.

But that's nothing compared to a slice of cake from the wedding of King Edward III and Wallis Simpson.

The slice of cake from the celebrations was saved in a small box and sold for £17,300 at auction back in 1999.

Shipwreck champagne

Getty Images

During World War I, Tsar Nicholas II commissioned a Swedish ship to deliver bottles of wine and champagne.

The ship was sunk off the coast of Finland and not salvaged until 1998.

The cold sea kept a bottle of 1907 Charles Heidsieck champagne preserved, which later sold for $275,000 at auction in Moscow.

A bottle of water

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modiglian

This bottle of water sold for a whopping $60,000 (£44,000) in 2010.

The water is sourced from France and Fiji (two points on opposite sides of the world, which likely adds to the cost).

Another big reason for the cost is the bottle is made from 24 carat gold and was designed in the style of late Italian artist Amedeo Clemente Modigliani.