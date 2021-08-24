Spider-Man: No Way Home - what's in the trailer?

@Marvel/Twitter

The new trailer for the next Spider-Man film has dropped and it's packed with key info about the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due out in the UK at Christmas 2021.

It will be the web slinger's third stand-alone film as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and it features some familiar faces as well as some blasts from the past.

So what's in there? Let's take a look.

1) Peter's secret identity is out

At the end of the last film, Peter had a shock as the world found out that he was Spider-Man.

Footage of his battle with Mysterio was leaked online which made it looks like Spidey was the bad guy (so unfair!).

It also leaked his real identity to the world.

In the new trailer Peter seems to be dealing with the fallout from that.

It looks like he's being accused of killing Mysterio and he - and people close to him like Aunt May and Zendeya's character, MJ - seem to be in big trouble, with crowds of people even protesting against Spider-Man.

Peter's school life seems to be suffering too, as everyone stays away from him in the corridors and even film him with their phones.

2) Dr Strange tries to 'help'

In the trailer Peter is seen going to see Dr Strange about his issues - to ask him if things could be changed.

Could Strange turn back time, or find a way to make people forget he was Spider-Man?

Strange appears to do a spell of some sort to help Peter, but in doing so seems to unleash lots of other unexpected consequences including... the multiverse!

The trail doesn't really explain what that is - but it seems pretty scary with cities collapsing in on themselves and trains multiplying in mid-air. Good luck figuring that one out, Peter.

3) Doc Ock is back

Alfred Molina starred as Dr Octopus in the old film version of Spider-Man

Ahead of this film coming out there have lots of rumours of crossover appearances from stars of previous film versions of Spiderman - along with some of the villains.

Now there's no confirmation of exactly what is going on, but in the film we see the arrival of one of Spider-Man's oldest enemies - Dr Octopus and his famous metal tentacles.

And interestingly he's played by Alfred Molina who played Otto Octavius in Spider-Man 2, starring alongside Tobey Maguire's version of Spidey.

Although Mr Molina wasn't exactly shy about it - telling Variety magazine in April: "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,

"But, you know, it's all over the Internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood."

Watch this space for more info when we get it.