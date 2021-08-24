play
Nando's, KFC, McDonald's: Why are fast food chains running out of things?

Last updated at 09:51
comments
Customers in a McDonald's restaurant in the UKGetty Images

McDonald's says it has run out of milkshakes at its UK restaurants.

The fast food chain said it was experiencing problems getting hold of some products due to delivery issues, which had affected the availability of menu items.

These products also include some bottled drinks, which are temporarily unavailable in its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland, and Wales.

A McDonald's spokesperson told the Independent newspaper it was "working hard to return these items to the menu".

But the golden arches isn't the only fast food restaurant that's been having problems.

Not just McDonald's
The Nando's chicken logo seen in central LondonGetty Images

Last week, Nando's was forced to close about 50 of its restaurants after running out of chicken. The chain's restaurants were closed after it ran out of some food, including its popular peri-peri dish.

Nando's blamed the closures on staffing issues at its suppliers' factories, saying: "The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption... in recent weeks due to staff shortages and Covid isolations, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.

"However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been supporting our key suppliers onsite - working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants."

KFC outlet in LondonGetty Images

Rival KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.

On its socials, the fried chicken chain said some items would not be available because there's been "some disruption" over the last few weeks but didn't mention any specific products or specific reasons.

Firms from a number of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers. They blame post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • I always knew there was something weird about Ronald McDonald. Now he’s been stealing milkshakes my point has been proven.

  • I don’t like the milkshakes In McDonalds at least they have my fries and chicken nuggets I’ll be fine. 😂🤣😂🤣😂

    • IffyBiffy replied:
      Same!

  • Maccy D's

  • Oh I thought thy had run out of things because of my dad lol😂

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      😆 seriously can’t stop laughing at this I relate too much

  • Top 10 saddest moments in history

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      Iconic Brexit moments we never knew we needed

  • haha this funny

