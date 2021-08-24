It's official - Taylor Swift has joined TikTok!

The singer posted her very first video on Monday where she rapped along to a song by British artist Dave while changing outfits to represent her last four albums.

The clip ended with her promoting the re-recording of her album Red, which was first released back in 2012. The new album comes out in November later this year.

Taylor posted her first TikTok, which already has a whopping 1.3 million likes, along with the caption: "Lots going on at the moment: RED (My Version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh, I'm on TikTok now. Let the games begin."

It looks like plenty of fans TikTok are ready for what Taylor's got up her sleeve next. She already has 1.3 million followers on the platform!