Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins

Instagram / @leighannepinnock Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twins!

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to not one but two babies!

She posted a picture of the twins on Instagram on Monday, to the joy of her fans and followers.

Leigh-Anne's announcement comes just days after her band-mate Perrie Edwards shared the birth of her baby.

Neither singer has revealed the names of their babies yet.

Getty Images Leigh-Anne with band-mates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall at The BRIT Awards in May

On Instagram, Leigh-Anne shared a black and white picture of her twins' feet.

She wrote: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here... 16/08/21"

The date suggests that the twins were born on Monday 16th August, and are already a week old at the time of her post.

Perrie commented on Leigh-Anne's photo saying: "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!"

Little Mix / RCA The new album will be a selection of their greatest hits and some brand new songs

A busy week...

Just this week, on their tenth anniversary, the band revealed the title of a brand new album called Between Us.

In a series of posts on Little Mix's Instagram on 19 August, the band said: "We can't thank you all enough for your support over the last 10 years... this album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at one of our shows."

"We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you."

Between Us will have 22 tracks - which will include Little Mix's greatest hits to date and some brand new songs.

The album is due out in November this year.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Little Mix baby joy for Leigh-Anne and Perrie

Perrie Edwards first announced her pregnancy on social media in May.

And she later revealed that she first found out about Leigh-Anne's pregnancy during a Zoom call.

Remembering the moment, Perrie said: 'I messaged my manager and she called me and said, "You're pregnant."

'Then she said: "Can I add someone to the call?" I just heard this voice that said: "Perrie! You too!"

'And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing!'

With Perrie and Leigh-Anne's babies born so close together - maybe they'll be best of friends too!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.