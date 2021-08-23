Paralympics 2020: How much do you know about the sports on offer?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. One year ago: Martin caught up with two-time Paralympian Richard Whitehead and Amy Truesdale to get their thoughts on Tokyo 2020

The Olympic Games might be over but that doesn't mean the competition is!

The Paralympics are just around the corner with athletes competing across 22 different sports.

Some of them - like wheelchair tennis or basketball - you might already know quite a bit about, but others, for example Boccia or goalball, could be brand new to you.

Take a look at our special guide to learn more about some of the Paralympics sport you might not have ever seen played before.

Boccia

ParalympicsGB

It has an exotic sounding name for sure, so what is it?

The name comes from the Latin word for "boss" - bottia - and it's played in similar way to bowls.

It's one of only two sports that are especially for the Paralympics, with no similar sport being played in the Olympics.

Its main competitors are athletes with conditions that affects all four limbs, for example severe cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

What is cerebal palsy and muscular dystrophy? Cerebral palsy - This can be where someone's brain has trouble communicating with their muscles and make it hard or painful to walk or move around with ease. Muscular dystrophy - This is a condition that can leave the muscles in the leg weak

The rules: The aim of the game is to get your teams balls closer to the white target ball - the jack - than the other team.

Once all balls have been played, points are given with the side closest to the jack getting a point for every ball they have nearer than the other team's closest ball. The side with the highest score is the winner.

It might not sound as fast paced as some other sports, but don't be fooled into thinking Boccia isn't just as nail-biting - you're never quite sure which balls will land where so it can be pretty nerve-wracking to watch!

Who is the team to watch?

Britain's David Smith goes in as defending Paralympic champion in his category and will also be hoping to impress in the team-event alongside Claire Taggart and Will Hipwell.

Thailand were the most successful nation at the Rio Paralympics, but Greece, South Korea and Slovakia will also be chasing medals.

Goalball

Getty Images Goalball has been part of the Paralympic programme since 1972

It is a sport for athletes with visual impairments, but it looks like it could be fun for anyone to play!

Everyone wears a blindfold and the aim is to roll or throw the ball into the other team's goal as many times as possible.

The rules: The ball must make contact with certain areas of the court and once it has passed these points, those defending will attempt to block the ball with their bodies.

It certainly sounds like a lot of fun, and one to get the blood pumping as each game is split into 12-minute chunks making it fast paced.

Who is the team to watch?

Neither the GB men's nor women's team have qualified for the Games, but with Brazil the top team in the men's rankings, they will likely be the ones to beat.

Sitting volleyball

Getty Images Iran have been the dominant force in sitting volleyball for many years

Teams are made up of six players and many types of physical impairments are included in this game.

As everyone is sitting down, the net is placed at ground level rather than above players' heads as it would be in the Olympics.

But although you might think this makes it easier, it's actually really difficult due to the how much harder it can be to hit the ball with a strong force when sitting down.

The rules: Players must stay seated on the ground for the hit to count.

The first team to 25 points wins a set, but they must win by two clear points. The first team to win three sets is the winner.

There are also some differences in rules to volleyball, for example blocking serves isn't allowed unlike in Olympic volleyball, and teams can hit the ball no more than three times in succession.

Who is the team to watch?

Great Britain don't have any sitting volleyball players in this Paralympics. Iran the current world and men's Paralympic champions, and the USA the current women's Paralympic champions, these will definitely be two teams to keep a close eye on.

Five-a-side football

Getty Images Five-a-side football has been part of the Paralympic programme since Athens in 2004

You might have played five-a-side before at school or in the park - but probably not quite like this.

In many ways it is like any other game of football, apart from some small changes.

The rules: As some players may be partially sighted, all players have to wear eyeshades to ensure that the game is played fairly.

So how do they know where the ball is you may ask? In this version of five-a-side the ball has a bell inside that makes a noise when it moves.

But there is one team member who doesn't have to wear eyeshades - the goalie!

Each team also has a guide behind each goal to give directions to the players.

Who is the team to watch?

Brazil have dominated the sport since it made its Paralympic debut in 2004, winning every gold medal, and they will be hoping to make it five wins in Tokyo.

Para-taekwondo

ParalympicsGB GB fighters Beth Munro (left) and Amy Truesdale will be hoping to create history in Tokyo

This is one of the new sports for Tokyo 2020.

The rules: While it has similarities to the Olympic version, the one key difference is that kicks to the head are not allowed and punches are not allowed because not all athletes can block in the same way.

All of the scoring is based on kicks to the trunk with competitors wearing body protectors with in-built electronics.

Who is the team to watch?

Amy Truesdale has been a standout athlete for Great Britain for many years and won world titles in 2014 and 2017 so many will be hoping to see further success in Tokyo.

Fellow Brit Beth Munro earned a call-up after winning in her first international bout at the Paralympic qualifiers in May.

While Turkey and Iran will also be sending strong teams, anyone could take home the gold!