play
Watch Newsround

Meet the young athletes playing sport in a wheelchair

The Paralympic Games are an opportunity for the some of the UK's best disabled athletes to compete for medals and for international recognition.

But many of these sports stars start out in small local teams - just like this club for wheelchair users in Scotland.

Dundee Dragons is made up of people of all ages and abilities, but they are united by one thing - their love of sport.

We spoke to them about what it's like to play sport in a wheelchair and what they think about this year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Watch more videos

Meet the young athletes playing sport in a wheelchair
Video

Meet the young athletes playing sport in a wheelchair

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: News about the natural world
Video

Your Planet: News about the natural world

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Paralympics NEwsround

Paralympic Games 2020: Everything you need to know

comments
The Turkish men's team in action at Rio 2016

From Boccia to goalball - get to know some new Paralympic sports

comments
Afghan child

What's happening in Afghanistan - all you need to know

Newsround Home