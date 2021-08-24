The Paralympic Games are an opportunity for the some of the UK's best disabled athletes to compete for medals and for international recognition.

But many of these sports stars start out in small local teams - just like this club for wheelchair users in Scotland.

Dundee Dragons is made up of people of all ages and abilities, but they are united by one thing - their love of sport.

We spoke to them about what it's like to play sport in a wheelchair and what they think about this year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.