Sri Lankan elephants to get their own identity cards

Elephants that live in Sri Lanka will be given their very own identity cards!

The cards will be given to 200 elephants who are kept as pets or live in captivity.

It's hoped that the cards will help protect the elephants from being treated badly by their owners.

Elephants are considered sacred, or special, in Sri Lanka - particularly by Buddhists.

But sadly, some elephants are not always looked after properly by their owners.

The cards will carry a photo and a DNA stamp which will identify every elephant.

As well as the ID cards, elephants will now be sent for medical check-ups every six months.

And working elephants must be given a two-and-a-half hour bath every day.

Getty Images It's thought that there are 7,500 elephants living in the wild in Sri Lanka

Elephants are popular with tourists who visit Sri Lanka and a popular activity for tourists is to ride elephants.

But animal rights activists are concerned that these elephants are not being looked after by their owners.

And elephant experts and activists believe that as many as 40 baby elephants have been stolen from Sri Lanka's national parks in the last 15 years.

There are around 7,500 elephants that live in the wild in Sri Lanka.

But conservationists are worried their numbers are decreasing because of the destruction of forests by humans.

Elephants kept in captivity in Sri Lanka are to be given biometric identity cards as a way of protecting the animals from ill treatment.

The new law aims to address widespread complaints of cruelty and ill treatment against elephants that are kept as pets in the South Asian nation.

There are around 200 domesticated elephants officially recorded in Sri Lanka. They are commonly kept by Buddhist monks and wealthy people who like to show them off.

Elephants are considered sacred in the majority-Buddhist country and are already protected to ensure minimum standards of care, but prosecutions have been rare.

In one notorious case, a particularly old elephant - a 70-year-old domesticated Asian elephant - died in 2019 after being made to walk several miles in an annual Buddhist pageant in Sri Lanka.

Now, as part of strict measures meant to ensure elephants are properly cared for, owners must send them for a medical check-up every six months.

The new regulations also aim to end harsh treatment of working elephants, including at tourist sites where visitors can feed baby elephants and watch cultural events including pageants. Baby elephants can no longer be put to work and must not be separated from their mothers.

Wildlife safaris and elephants can be a major tourist draw in Sri Lanka, where elephant rides are very popular. The new law says that no more than four tourists can ride an elephant and they must sit on a well-padded saddle.

The measures call on owners of working elephants to make sure each one has a two-and-a-half-hour bath every day. Each elephant must also have its own photo identity card with a DNA stamp.

People who break the new law will see their elephant taken into state care and they will face the possibility of up to three years in prison.

In other measures, elephants engaged in hoisting logs and other work in the logging industry cannot work for more than four hours a day, and they are not allowed to work at night.

They are also banned from the movie industry - they cannot be used in films other than government productions with vets supervising their treatment.