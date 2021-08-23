Premier League 2021/22: How have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City started?

Getty Images

The Premier League is back with all 20 teams having played their first home and away fixtures of the season.

From fans back in stadiums to the new signings on show, what can we expect and can we make any predictions?

Here are seven things we've noticed so far.

Tipped for the title?

Getty/Premier League

It could be tight at the top this season, with many of the big sides strengthening or seeing key players return from injury.

Chelsea and Liverpool have both had strong starts with two wins from two. Last season's Champions League winners have improved their starting line-up with the addition of Romelu Lukaku. Meanwhile Liverpool should be more secure defensively this season with the return of Virgil van Dijk and the signing of Ibrahima Konate.

Manchester United have four points from two games, but should also be tougher defensively after they bought Raphaël Varane. The French defender, signed from Real Madrid, has won almost every trophy possible including four Champions League titles and a World Cup.

The other club in Manchester, Premier League champions City have broken the English transfer record by signing Jack Grealish, but had a slow start in their first game, losing to Tottenham.

City were back to business as usual in their second game as they won 5-0 at home to Norwich.

It looks like the title race could go down to the wire this season.

Let us know who you think will win the Premier League in the comments.

Dominant. Lukaku describing his performance against Arsenal.

Sensational signings and subdued subs

Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku scored on his second Chelsea debut, after re-signing for the club six years after leaving.

Chelsea bought the Belgian forward from Inter Milan for £97.5m and he scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Asked about his performance, Lukaku said: "Dominant, I would say. I try to improve every time. I have a long way to go but today was good to win."

He's not the most expensive transfer this season though - Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City from Aston Villa in a record-breaking deal worth £100m.

Although he was quiet in City's first game, Grealish scored his first goal for the club against Norwich at the weekend.

Meanwhile Man Utd's newest star - £75m Jadon Sancho - hasn't had much time to impress his new club's supporters. He was a late substitute in United's 5-1 win at home to Leeds and was a second half sub in the 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Cityzen Kane?

Getty Images

Tottenham have won their first two games of the season, including a win against the champions Manchester City on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Spurs' and England captain Harry Kane is still the subject of intense transfer speculation. With Man City his likely destination, any deal is expected to cost the Cityzens around £150m!

Kane had an extended break after the Euros and the England captain did return for Spurs' match at Wolves, but how many more times will we see him in a Tottenham shirt?

Pog-back!

Getty Images

Paul Pogba has been back to his best at the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Manchester United man has registered five assists in two games, the first player to record as many for his team in the first two games of a season.

With his contract ending in the summer, speculation will continue as to whether Pogba will stay at Old Trafford beyond January or this season.

Arsenal...

Getty Images

Oh dear, it's been a terrible start for Arsenal.

Two losses from two for the Gunners, who face Manchester City next.

Arsenal have not been in the relegation zone after two or more games since August 1992 - and had never lost the first two games without scoring until now.

Mikel Arteta's side have finished eighth in each of the past two Premier League seasons. Right now that doesn't sound so bad.

Fan-tastic!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Footy fans back in stadiums - What was it like?

No more fake crowd noise. One of the biggest things from the start of the Premier League season has been the return of fans.

The chants and the roar around grounds after goals has been extra special for a lot of supporters, especially those of teams like Brentford getting to see their team in the Premier League for the first time.

After two fixtures, all Premier League teams have played in front of their home supporters without coronavirus restrictions for the first time since March 2020.

No more VAR-guing?

Getty Images

The way the video assistant referee (VAR) system is used in the Premier League has been changed this season - to no longer punish "trivial things".

Offside decisions will no longer be given by a tiny fraction. If the lines the VAR team use to calculate positions overlap, the goal will be given.

There should be fewer picky handball penalties - and penalties will not be awarded for just any bit of contact in a tackle.

Referees are not being as strict for fouls outside the box either, allowing play to continue more often, something that Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was unhappy about during his sides 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Although lots of Premier League managers say the new rules are still unclear.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We can't go from one extreme of volleyball or basketball from last year and go into rugby now."

Let us know in the comments below what you have enjoyed about the new Premier League season so far and who you think will the title.