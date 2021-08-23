Sailing around Britain: Katie hopes for 'youngest' record

Katie hopes to officially become the youngest person to have sailed around Britain

Katie McCabe has finished sailing around Great Britain in a trek she hopes will make her officially the youngest person to have ever so!

The 14-year-old from Devon set off from Exmouth in her eight-metre long wooden boat called Falanda on the 30 June.

It took her just over 50 days to complete the journey and she returned with other vessels and an enthusiastic crowd welcoming her back.

"Wow, what a return! Tonight I can officially say I have sailed single-handedly around Britain, something I have been dreaming of doing, since forever!," Katie shared on social media following her return to Exmouth.

"For the last seven and half weeks, I have quite literally been living the dream, just me, and Falanda (with dad a small spot in the distance behind!).

"We have been through the Solent, across the Thames, across the Firth of Forth, through the Caledonian canal, and back down through the Irish sea to Wales. Then sailed through Ramsey sound, to Milford Haven, across the Bristol channel, around Lands End, the Lizard, and back to Topsham.

"Falanda has taken good care of me, and I hope I have shown as much appreciation towards her. She is a beautiful, seaworthy vessel, and the hardest part of this trip was walking away down the pontoon today."

Facebook/Falanda Sailing Katie's journey took seven and a half weeks

Katie's epic journey, which covered 1,600 nautical miles, has also raised lots of money for the charity Sea Shepherd UK which works to protect marine wildlife all over the world.

"I'm going round because it's a great challenge and because it's a great opportunity for me to try and raise awareness about ocean pollution," she said in a video she recorded while on her boat.

So far, the teen has managed to raise more than £14,000, smashing her original target of £6,000.

Katie carried out her anticlockwise journey with her father, David McCabe, sailing about five miles behind her. However, she sailed single-handedly for the entire trip.

Facebook/Falanda Sailing Katie arrived back in Exmouth over the weekend

The current youngest person to sail solo around Britain is Timothy Long, from Aylesbury, who sailed around Britain last year, aged 15. He was also at Exmouth to welcome Katie following her solo journey.

"Last year, I got to meet Timothy whilst he was on his way around Britain, to become the youngest person to go round solo. Almost a year later, he was at the boatyard waving me in, as I broke his record," Katie shared on Facebook.

"I'd like to think I'd be that 'nice' if someone younger went round next year!"

And Katie is already thinking ahead to her next challenge.

"Ellen MacArthur is amazing and so is Laura Dekker, and I'd like to do something like they've done, so maybe racing [is what] I'd like to try next," she said.