BMX : Beth Shriever is an Olympic AND world champion!

PA Media Beth has become the first woman to hold the Olympic and World Championship BMX titles at the same time

BMX racer Beth Shriever secured a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and she's now managed to earn herself another big win!

The 22-year-old took first place at the BMX World Championships on Sunday after a three-rider crash took out reigning world champion Alise Willoughby of the United States.

Beth has now become the first woman to hold both BMX titles at the same time. She looked over the moon as she crossed the line in Arnhem in the Netherlands to claim her second title in just three weeks.

Dutch racer Judy Baauw took second place, while her fellow Dutch cyclist Laura Smulders nabbed the third spot.

Beth controlled the race from start to finish thanks to her blistering pace out of the gate.

Her position on the outside, which the Olympic champion said she felt "pretty chill" about, worked to her advantage as she avoided being caught up in the first-corner tangle between former champion Alise Willoughby, American Felicia Stancil and Swiss rider Zoe Claessens.

Am I in a dream? World champion, what a way to finish the season! Beth Shriever , BMX World Champion

After the race, the Olympic champion said "it was hard to believe" what had happened.

"I've been riding consistently and I just wanted to go out there and have a good time, like I did in Tokyo," she said.

"I went in gate eight, I was relaxed and happy. I had an alright start and just managed to dig in and take the win. I'm aghast!"

Speaking in a video interview posted by UCI BMX Supercross, she said: "I gave it everything I'd got and I've come away with another gold medal so could not be happier."

Shortly after her victory, Beth shared the news of her win on social media.

"Am I in a dream? World champion, what a way to finish the season! #doubled up thanks to everyone who believed in me," she said.