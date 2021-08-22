Little Mix: Perrie Edwards has her baby

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has given birth to her first baby.
The singer announced the news on her Instagam saying: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21".
Perrie's partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who plays for Liverpool FC - also shared the news saying: "Welcome to the world little one".
The couple have not yet revealed the baby's name or whether it is a boy or girl yet.
Perrie announced her pregnancy on social media earlier this year in May.
She also found out that fellow band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock was also pregnant during a band tour schedule Zoom call!
Remembering the moment Perrie said: 'I was thinking, "I won't be able to do that." I messaged my manager and she called me and said, "You're pregnant."
'Then she said: "Can I add someone to the call?" I just heard this voice that said: "Perrie! You too!"
'And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing!'
