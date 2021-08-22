play
Little Mix: Perrie Edwards has her baby

Last updated at 09:23
comments
baby.Perrie edwards/instagram

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has given birth to her first baby.

The singer announced the news on her Instagam saying: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21".

Perrie's partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who plays for Liverpool FC - also shared the news saying: "Welcome to the world little one".

The couple have not yet revealed the baby's name or whether it is a boy or girl yet.

Little Mix with their 2021 Brit AwardGetty Images
Little Mix made history earlier this year by becoming the first girl group to win Best British Group.

Perrie announced her pregnancy on social media earlier this year in May.

She also found out that fellow band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock was also pregnant during a band tour schedule Zoom call!

Remembering the moment Perrie said: 'I was thinking, "I won't be able to do that." I messaged my manager and she called me and said, "You're pregnant."

'Then she said: "Can I add someone to the call?" I just heard this voice that said: "Perrie! You too!"

'And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing!'

Your Comments

6 comments

  • OMD! Welcome to the world!

  • Awww that baby is soo cute what's it's name

  • So happy for Perrie and Alex

  • first comment too!! yayy

  • cute congrats xx

  • Aww! Congratulations to her! I can’t wait to here the name and gender! She/He looks adorable! Well done Perrie 👍🥰

