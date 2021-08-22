Little Mix: Perrie Edwards has her baby

Perrie edwards/instagram

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has given birth to her first baby.

The singer announced the news on her Instagam saying: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21".

Perrie's partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who plays for Liverpool FC - also shared the news saying: "Welcome to the world little one".

The couple have not yet revealed the baby's name or whether it is a boy or girl yet.

Getty Images Little Mix made history earlier this year by becoming the first girl group to win Best British Group.

Perrie announced her pregnancy on social media earlier this year in May.

She also found out that fellow band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock was also pregnant during a band tour schedule Zoom call!

Remembering the moment Perrie said: 'I was thinking, "I won't be able to do that." I messaged my manager and she called me and said, "You're pregnant."

'Then she said: "Can I add someone to the call?" I just heard this voice that said: "Perrie! You too!"

'And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing!'