Animals census: Why is Kenya counting ALL of its animals?
People behind the animal count in Kenya hope that the census will help protect the country's amazing wildlife for generations to come.
Kenya, in east Africa, is home to some of the world's most magnificent creatures.
Reuters
But many of them, including lions, pangolin, giraffe, elephant and rhino are vulnerable or endangered.
Reuters
So for the first time, all of them are being counted in the country's biggest ever animal census. Spotted - there's one!
Reuters
The National Wildlife Census began on May 7 2021...
Reuters
... and is covering both land and aquatic wildlife.
Reuters
The big count was ordered by the government of Kenya, as part of the country's conservation efforts.
Reuters
It is hoped that knowing what they have, will help them plan and budget for the future...
Reuters
... and reveal areas that need more protection.
Reuters
But with thousands of species to count, how are they going about it?
Reuters
A lot of the census is being done from the air.
Reuters
This rhino, having a rest on a bare patch of ground on the dry grassland in northern Kenya, was an easy spot...
Reuters
... but not all creatures are so easy to find. So some of the census is being done on the ground too, with experts tracking animals on foot.
Reuters
The census is being carried out by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya Wildlife Service and the newly created Wildlife Research & Training Institute, who are busy analysing all the data being gathered in the field. But with so many creatures to count, it will be a while yet before the massive job is complete.