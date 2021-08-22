Hurricanes Grace hits Mexico and US braces for Hurricane Henri
People in Eastern Mexico and on the US East Coast are dealing with two huge storms, bringing torrential rain and high winds. Find out more here.
Hurricane Grace swept through eastern Mexico, bringing torrential rain and high winds, with speeds of up to 125mph (200 km/h) when it reached land.
In Mexico the worst damage caused by the storm was in the state of Veracruz. In the state capital, Xalapa, many streets became rivers of mud. Some areas experienced landslides too.
Residents of the coastal town of Tecolutla, in Veracruz state, said the hurricane had been devastating.
One resident, Adolfo Lopez, said: "The roof... everything is gone, it took everything with it."
Members of the Mexican army were sent to help those worst affected. At least eight people sadly lost their lives.
These construction workers took shelter, as Hurricane Grace hit Punta Allen.
There have been widespread power cuts where the hurricane hit. These power lines were almost completely blown over.
The power of the storm uprooted trees too.
In other parts of Mexico, including in the Yucatan Peninsula, in south-western Mexico, the effects of the storm passing through weren't as severe.
Meanwhile on the US East Coast, people have been urged to prepare for one of the most powerful storms in years.
Warnings have been issued as residents prepare for Hurricane Henri - which has strengthened from a tropical storm - to hit New York's Long Island and southern parts of New England on Sunday.
A state of emergency has been declared in parts of New York state as winds of up to 75mph (120km/h) and as much as six inches (15cm) of rain are expected.
More than 36 million people in large parts of southern New England as well as New York and New Jersey have received tropical storm warnings. Many are boarding up their homes to try to protect them. Around 300,000 people are expected to lose electricity.