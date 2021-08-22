Changing of the Guard: What is it and where did it start?

Getty Images

The Changing of the Guard is starting again at Buckingham Palace for the first time since the pandemic began.

The ceremony usually takes place at three different locations in London: Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace and Wellington Barracks.

For the first time sine March 2020, the Changing of the Guard ceremony will start again at Buckingham Palace on Monday 23 August.

Guardsmen began performing the ceremony again at Windsor Castle in July earlier this year.

But what is the Changing of the Guard? Find out below...

What is the Changing of the Guard?

Getty Images

The Changing of the Guard is a formal ceremony where a group of soldiers who protect Buckingham Palace - one of the Queen's residences - are replaced by a new group of soldiers.

The soldiers who protect Buckingham Palace, are known as the Queen's guard, and they wear traditional outfits whilst carrying out their duties, including a fluffy black bearskin hat, and a red jacket.

At 10:30am the Old Guard from Buckingham Palace line up in the front court, and are joined by the Old Guard from St James' Palace at around 10:45am.

Then they are joined by the New Guard at 11am - who travel from Wellington Barracks - who take over from the Old Guard in a formal ceremony with music that lasts for around 45 minutes.

Members of the public can watch the ceremony take place.

When did the ceremony first start?

Getty Images

The guards have protected Kings, Queens and the Royal Palaces since around 1656.

The Changing of the Guard ceremony originally took place at the Palace of Whitehall, which was the King or Queen's official home in London until 1689.

When the Royal household moved to St James's Palace, the ceremony took place there, and finally in 1837, the ceremony moved to Buckingham Palace after Queen Victoria moved in.