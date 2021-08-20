Chelsea's Kai Havertz raises funds for flooding victims in Germany

EPA Houses in Germany have been damaged and thousands of people are still left without electricity and water

A top Premier League football player has launched a campaign to help the victims of the recent floods in Germany.

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz, who scored the winning goal in last season's Champions League final, plans to make 100 specially-designed football boots to raise funds for the families affected. Many families are still homeless after the floods in July.

"We just want to raise money, and the boot is maybe a symbol of my support and my respect to people who lost everything," Kai said.

You can catch Havertz wearing a pair of the special football boots when Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Getty Images Chelsea player Kai Havertz wants to raise funds and awareness for the victims of the floods in Germany

Havertz grew up in North Rhine-Westphalia, an area in Germany that's very close to where the main floods hit last month.

As well as auctioning the specially-designed football boots, he's also pledging a £171,000 donation to the German Red Cross, who are helping with the relief work.

Havertz said: "My family lives in the area and we know that there are so many homeless people. They lost everything and they don't have a place to sleep, or there are houses without electricity and people that don't have food or clothes."

Getty Images Many people are still without their homes, and the German Red Cross is delivering up to 10,000 hot meals a day to those affected across the country

The flooding in Germany has also encouraged the Chelsea star to learn more about climate change. "I'm a guy who loves nature and who loves animals" he explains.

"I want to learn much about climate change in the next couple of years, because I think we are humans and we can change it."