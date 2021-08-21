GB Paralympian Aled Davies is hungry for gold

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony is just one day away.

More than four thousand of the world's best Paralympian's will be competing across 22 different sports.

One person who'll be looking to win gold in the throwing events, is GB's Aled Davies, who will be competing in his third Paralympic Games.

He already has a gold and bronze medal from London 2012 so can he achieve the same success this year?

Martin caught up with him before he headed off to Japan.