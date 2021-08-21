play
Watch Newsround

GB Paralympian Aled Davies is hungry for gold

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony is just one day away.

More than four thousand of the world's best Paralympian's will be competing across 22 different sports.

One person who'll be looking to win gold in the throwing events, is GB's Aled Davies, who will be competing in his third Paralympic Games.

He already has a gold and bronze medal from London 2012 so can he achieve the same success this year?

Martin caught up with him before he headed off to Japan.

Watch more videos

GB Paralympian Aled Davies is hungry for gold
Video

GB Paralympian Aled Davies is hungry for gold

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: News about the natural world
Video

Your Planet: News about the natural world

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Black dog behind bars

New plans to help prevent dog cruelty

comments
fruit-fly-on-bed.

What do fruit flies have in common with humans?

comments
tesla bot

Would you want a robot to do your chores?

comments
Newsround Home