Tesla: Elon Musk company to launch humanoid robot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has released plans for a humanoid robot called the Tesla Bot.

It's been designed to do repetitive, dangerous or annoying work.

The company hope to launch the prototype next year and Mr Musk said it would be able to handle attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, or picking up groceries at stores, as well as hundreds of other different tasks.

The Tesla Bot will use Artificial Intelligence (AI), be 1.7m (5ft 8 inches) tall, weigh in at 57 kg (125 pounds) and be built from "lightweight materials".

The bot will only travel about 8km (5miles) per hour so you will be able to run away from it.

So do you ever get bored of doing tasks? What would you ask the robot to do for you?

