Tokyo Paralympics: First gold medal for Great Britain

Sarah Storey has won Paralympics GB's first gold medal in Tokyo.

She retained her C5 3,000m individual pursuit crown in the track cycling.

Her team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright took silver.

Sarah, who was born without a fully functioning left hand, beat her own world best in qualifying and it now means she has a total of 15 gold medals!

Storey has now won 10 cycling gold medals She started her career as a swimmer and made her debut in Barcelona in 1992

She switched to cycling in 2005

If she wasn't a Paralympian, Sarah says she'd be a PE teacher!

She's also a mum - her children are Louisa (8) and Charlie (3)

This is her EIGHTH Paralympic Games and she's hoping to break the current record held by retired swimmer Mike Kenny who has 16 gold medals.

Sarah needs just two more golds to beat it!

Sarah next competes on Tuesday in the C5 road time trial - another event where she is defending champion - before the road race on Thursday 2 September.

Go Sarah!