Since a group called the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, lots of people are concerned about what this could mean - both for people living in the country and those elsewhere in the world.

When they ruled Afghanistan in the past - from 1996 to 2001 - the Taliban were criticised for the harsh way they treated people, particularly women and girls. Lots of people are continuing to try and flee the country following the takeover.

Ricky has spoken to law student Sheekeba whose family fled Afghanistan over 20 years ago. Now she helps refugees entering the UK.

Read more: Afghanistan, the Taliban and terrorism: BBC's expert Frank Gardner answers your questions