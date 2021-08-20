BTS officially cancel their world tour

Getty Images

K-Pop supergroup BTS have apologised to their fans after announcing they've had to cancel their Map Of The Soul world tour.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were due to go out on tour last April, but postponed it because of coronavirus. Now because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, it has been officially called off.

Dates included shows in cities such as London, Toronto in Canada and Tokyo in Japan.

What does it take to be in a band like BTS? How do you become a K-pop star?

Bighit Entertainment, South Korea-based BTS's label, said: "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map Of The Soul tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour.

"However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map Of The Soul tour."

Getty Images

The statement added: "Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map Of The Soul tour to resume."

BTS aren't the only artists who have had to cancel or re-think plans for their gigs, as countries around the world still try to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.