Peckham BMX is a relatively young team but that hasn’t stopped them producing many great riders.

The team has enjoyed lots of success at national and international BMX events, not to mention now the Olympics!

It was started by ex-BMX rider and DJ CK Flash MBE, along with his local council - Southwark.

They came from humble beginnings on a small old track to their much newer and much bigger home, The BMX Track London which CK campaigned to build.

So we headed down to Peckham BMX Club to find out a bit about the club Kye comes from and see what his teammates think of his success.