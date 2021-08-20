play
Watch Newsround

Meet the BMX club that inspired an Olympic hero

Peckham BMX is a relatively young team but that hasn’t stopped them producing many great riders.

The team has enjoyed lots of success at national and international BMX events, not to mention now the Olympics!

It was started by ex-BMX rider and DJ CK Flash MBE, along with his local council - Southwark.

They came from humble beginnings on a small old track to their much newer and much bigger home, The BMX Track London which CK campaigned to build.

So we headed down to Peckham BMX Club to find out a bit about the club Kye comes from and see what his teammates think of his success.

Watch more videos

Meet the BMX club that inspired an Olympic hero
Video

Meet the BMX club that inspired an Olympic hero

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: News about the natural world
Video

Your Planet: News about the natural world

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Galaxy Jets

Astronomers see galaxies clearer than ever before

comments
Cows in a field

How 'poo power' could help milk farmers cut climate impact

comments
Lots of different sweet treats

Quiz: Have you been following this week's news?

Newsround Home