What do fruit flies have in common with humans?

Getty Images US researchers have found that the flies eat more food and sleep less when they're lonely

Fruit flies can be a bit of pest, but some scientists believe the insects may have some interesting similarities to people.

US researchers have found that the flies eat more food and sleep less when they're lonely, just like lots of humans do!

The scientists found that when the fruit flies were kept in isolation away from other flies, the insects' sleep and feeding behaviour changed, which was reflected in their brain activity.

The researchers believe their findings could help us understand the connections between loneliness, insomnia -which is when people find it tricky to fall asleep, stay asleep or they find themselves waking up too early - and over-eating in humans.

"It may well be that our little flies are mimicking the behaviours of humans living under pandemic conditions for shared biological reasons," said Professor Michael W Young who is the head of Laboratory of Genetics at the Rockefeller University in New York.

Getty Images Fruit flies usually hang out in groups

As part of the study, the scientists looked at the behaviour of the common fruit fly. Like people, they're known to be very social creatures who search for food and feed in groups. They can also sleep for up to 16 hours a day!

The researchers put some flies through the "lockdown conditions" that lots of people all around the world have experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When a single fly was isolated from the others, the lonely insect began eating more food and sleeping less.

The researchers then looked at the flies' genetics and identified a group of genes linked to starvation that were expressed differently in the brains of the isolated insects.

A small group of brain cells, known as P2 neurons, were involved in the changes to sleep and feeding behaviour, the team said.

The scientists found that shutting down the P2 neurons of the lonely flies helped restore their normal sleeping pattern and limit their overeating.

On the other hand, boosting the P2 neurons in insects that hadn't been isolated resulted in them over-eating and losing out on sleep as if they had been alone for a full week.

"Flies are wired to have a specific response to social isolation," Professor Young said.

"We found that loneliness has pathological consequences, connected to changes in a small group of neurons, and we've begun to understand what those neurons are doing."