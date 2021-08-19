Covid-19: Northen Ireland schools can continue to teach some in class bubbles

Reuters Schools have been told to space seating in classes as widely as possible and have children seated facing forward when the new term begins

Schools in Northern Ireland can continue to teach some children in class bubbles when the new term begins.

That is despite it being announced on 12 August that schools no longer had to teach children in bubbles.

But new Department of Education (DE) guidance said schools could "retain the use or partial use of bubbles" if they wished, and the education minister said the guidance allowed schools "flexibility".

Michelle McIlveen also said that the rule for secondary school pupils to wear facemasks in class would be reviewed on 8 October.

Getty Images

"What we've tried to achieve here is a flexible system... we have been clear. This is about keeping our young people safe." the minister added.

Many pupils have been taught in small group bubbles since September 2020. As much as possible, children remained in the same class groups every day to reduce mixing with others.

The new guidance said it would be "for each school to determine if they wish to continue to use some/all of the principles of bubbles that they will have used during the 2020-21 year".

"Without the use of formal bubbles, schools should still seek to reduce contacts," the guidance says, and schools have also been told to space seating in classes as widely as possible and have children seated facing the front of the classroom.

They have also been asked to hold activities outdoors if they can.

Graham Gault, of the National Association of Head teachers, said the new advice could be "confuse" people.

"The advice that we are giving to school leaders across the country is the routines... that you have already set up, that your school community is already familiar with, that your teachers are already implementing are still appropriate. If it's working for you, don't change it, " he added.

New self-isolation rules

The executive had also decided that if a child was identified as a close contact of a positive case, they would no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days but should instead take a PCR test as soon as possible - if it is negative, no self-isolation is needed.

All indoor and outdoor extra-curricular activities can also resume in schools when the new term begins.

According to the department guidance, that includes "music or singing" which wasn't allowed in schools last year.

However, children can sing in class and school choirs can now sing again indoors, though doors or windows should be kept open.