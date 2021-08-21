Imposters: Is Fortnite copying Among Us?

EPic Games/FOrtnite

A new game mode called Imposters has been released on Fortnite, and some people have pointed out that it looks similar to Among Us.

Epic Games shared the announcement in a video on Tuesday, saying: "Remember, Trust Nobody."

However, some people have pointed out that the gameplay style, and the words used in the new mode sound very similar to the game Among Us.

Some of the team at Innersloth, which makes Among Us, have shared their thoughts about this online, with one member saying they are "kind of offended". A spokesperson from Fortnite has said they have no official comment to share at this time.

How does the new Imposters mode work in Fortnite?

EPic Games/FOrtnite

Epic Games - who make Fortnite - said that in Imposters mode, up to 10 players will be pitted against each other, with eight players being Agents who work to complete a series of tasks on a map, and up to two players being Imposters, who will try to sabotage the Agents without being found out.

Players can communicate using a quick chat function, and can "report" and join a "Discussion" with the other players to chat about who might be an Imposter - With players being able to skip or vote the "suspicious candidates" out.

The Agents win by either completing all of their tasks, or voting out the Imposters. The Imposters win by eliminating enough Agents to take control of The Bridge without being discovered.

What about Among Us?

Innersloth

In Among Us, players play as either Crewmates - who complete a series of tasks on the map to win - or as Imposters - whose job it is to sabotage the tasks the crewmates are trying to complete, without being found out.

Players can report other players they think might be Imposters, and can hold meetings to discuss information and vote players who are "sus" - short for suspicious - out.

Although the idea for the game is not new - it is based on an old party game from the 1980's called Werewolf, where people have to figure out who is the werewolf - people have noted how similar the new Fortnite mode is to Among Us in terms of the game style, the words used such as "Imposter" and "Discussion", and the map layout.

What have the makers of Among Us said?

Innersloth

Among Us is made by Innersloth, a small indie games studio with 11 members.

Marcus Bromander, who is the co-founder of Innersloth, said they didn't patent the Among Us mechanics because he doesn't think that leads to a healthy games industry.

What is a patent? A patent is legal document that stops other people from making, using or selling the same thing that you invented, for a set amount of years.

But he added: "Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though?"

Gary Porter, a developer for Among Us, pointed out the similarities between the maps in Fortnite Imposters and Among Us in a tweet online, saying he was "kind of offended."

@supergarydeluxe/Twitter

"It's okay though they flipped electrical and medbay and connected security to the cafeteria," he joked.

"It would've been really, really cool to collab," with Epic Games, said Victoria Tran, the community director of Innersloth.

"Like game mechanics, fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting?" she said.

Mediatonic/Epic Games

The makers of Among Us have collaborated with other game studios in the past, such as the recent Fall Guys crossover, and have said that more collabs are on their way.

What do you think? Do you think Fortnite is being a bit sus? Or do you think it is okay for games to be similar? Let us know in the comments below!