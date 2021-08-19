Pokémon: What's the latest on the newest games?

Pokémon / Nintendo The upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games will be released in November later this year

Pokémon surprised fans when it announced it would be developing two new games earlier this year, and it's now teased audiences with some more exciting details during a livestream.

The upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games, which will be released in November later this year, won't just be direct copies of the original games which was first released back in 2006.

So what are some of the changes players can expect?

Firstly, they'll be able to customise their player character's outfits to fit their own unique style. Players will also be able to use stickers to tailor the effects that appear when a Pokémon pops out of its Poké Ball. This could be confetti, or even fireworks!

The Grand Underground area, which is set out beneath the Sinnoh region where both games take place, will be making a return and players will be able to take part in lots of different activities there including digging up fossils and decorating a custom secret base complete with Pokémon statues.

The Pokémon Company The Diamond and Pearl games will be set in the Sinnoh region

The remakes also contain Pokémon hideaways which didn't exist in the original games. The Pokémon that appear in the hideaways will change depending on the statues players have in their secret base.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl aren't the only new games fans can look forward to. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a brand new game which will be coming out in January 2022. This adventure is set in the ancient Hisui region which later becomes the Sinnoh region where the Diamond and Pearl games are set.

Game Freak/The Pokémon Company The Wyrdeer Pokémon evolved from the Stantler

The game will feature several new Pokémon including an antlered animal called Wyrdeer which evolved from the Stantler and lives in the harsh natural environment of the Hisui region; a fish-like Pokémon called Basculegion which can swim with lots of power; the Husuian form of Braviary which has huge majestic wings and the Hisuian version of Growlithe.

Game Freak/The Pokémon Company New Pokémon Basculegion can swim with lots of power

Are you looking forward to the new Pokémon games? If so, which ones are you most interested in trying out? Let us know in the comments!