Little Mix celebrate 10 years with a new album

Little Mix have thanked fans for supporting them as they celebrate 10 years together.

To mark the milestone, the girl group announced on social media that they'll be releasing a new album.

Their post said: "We can't thank you all enough for your support over the last 10 years...this album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at one of our shows."

Perrie said: "We can't believe it has been 10 years. Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we're super proud of."

After a decade together, how much do you know about one of the biggest girl groups on the planet? Take our quiz and see how much of a superfan you are!

What do we know about the new album?

It will be the first album Little Mix have released since Jesy left last year.

So far we know that the new album will be called Between Us.

Little Mix have said it will include "all our hits as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear".

A post on the band's social media account suggests it'll include Wings, DNA, Move, Salute, Black Magic, Secret Love Song Part 2, Hair, Shout out to my Ex, Touch, No More Sad Songs, Power, Reggaeton Lento (Remix), Woman Like Me, Break Up Song, Sweet Melody, Confetti, Heartbreak Anthem, Kiss My (Uh Oh) as well as FIVE new tracks!

Discussing the new album, Jade said: "The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from Wings to Heartbreak Anthem."

Leigh-Anne added: "We're also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we've been creating. We can't wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we've been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!"

It's due out on 12 November this year.

