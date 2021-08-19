play
Scarlett Johansson: Avengers and Black Widow star becomes a mum

Last updated at 11:18
Scarlet Johansen and Colin JostGetty Images

Scarlett Johansson and her husband have announced the birth of their first child.

Using a social media post, the Black Widow and Avengers star's husband Colin Jost wrote: "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.

"Privacy would be greatly appreciated."

Scarlet Johansen getting gungedGetty Images
The Black Widow star was gunged by her husband at the 2021 MTV Film Awards

The Oscar-nominated actress has played Black Widow and Natasha Romanoff since the character's first appearance in the MCU in Iron Man 2 back in 2010.

She married US TV star Jost last year after getting engaged in 2019 following two years of dating.

Avengers star Johansson has been married twice previously, to actor Ryan Reynolds and to journalist Romain Dauriac.

She and Dauriac have a daughter called Rose together, who was born in 2014.

