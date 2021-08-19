Ed Sheeran: Is the star about to drop a new album?

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has teased fans hoping for a new album with the promise of "big news".

The singer is currently at the top of the singles charts with his hit Bad Habits, his first song without a collaborator since 2017.

The track will feature on his long-awaited fifth studio album.

Sheeran wrote on Instagram that he would make an announcement at 2pm on Thursday 19 August - and do a livestream.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, asking him if he would be announcing his new album.

Before the release of Bad Habits, Sheeran had been taking a break from music after his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born in August 2020.

He released the mellow acoustic song Afterglow in December but his most recent album was the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.

His album Divide arrived in 2017 and included the songs Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Shape Of You.

What will the new album be called?

Fans have been trying to guess the album name with some saying it will be called Minus (or -).

So far he has released albums called Plus (+), Multiply (x) and Divide (÷)

Earlier this year it was announced Sheeran was the new shirt sponsor for his local football team, Ipswich Town.

The shirts will feature mathematical symbols (plus, minus, equals, divide, multiply) and the word TOUR, seemingly a reference to some of his albums.

Asked about the meaning of the logo, Sheeran said: "All will be revealed in time."

