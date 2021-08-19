WeThe15: What is the global campaign to help disabled people?

IPC

Next week over 4000 athletes will gather in Tokyo for the Paralympic Games.

Ahead of the games a new global campaign has been launched called 'WeTheFifteen' which plans to tackle discrimination against disabled people.

WeTheFifteen aims to raise awareness of the 15% of the world's population who have a disability.

The global campaign has been described as a "game-changer" and hopes to improve the lives of more than one billion disabled people by 2030 by making a more inclusive society.

'Lighting up' the issue

DisabilityNI/Twitter The Titanic Museum in Belfast was lit up in purple to mark the launch of the campaign

To mark the campaign launch, more than 85 international landmarks were lit up on Wednesday evening in the colour purple, which is widely recognised by campaigners as representing the spending power of disabled people.

These include the Empire State Building in New York, the Coliseum in Rome, and the London Eye.

Meanwhile, platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat are showing solidarity with purple filters, and a 90-second-long film will air on TV worldwide from Thursday.

Everybody at the Invictus Games Foundation is honoured to join the WeThe15 campaign and believe in its mission to inspire meaningful change in communities around the world. Prince Harry , Invictus Games patron

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is working with twenty global organisations, and the public, to give knowledge of the barriers and discrimination persons with disabilities face on a daily basis.

As part of it, the IPC, Special Olympics, Invictus Games and International Committee of Sports for the Deaf will collaborate for the first time to ensure there will be a major sport event - and platform for the campaign - every year until 2030.

Prince Harry, the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: "One of the reasons why I was inspired to create the Invictus Games was to help destigmatise physical and invisible injuries and give the men and women who have experienced them a platform to show the world that they and we can accomplish anything, when we put our mind to it. Everybody at the Invictus Games Foundation is honoured to join the WeThe15 campaign and believe in its mission to inspire meaningful change in communities around the world."

Andrew Parsons, president of the IPC, believes WeThe15 could be a "real game-changer" and the "biggest ever human rights movement for persons with disabilities". He also hopes the upcoming Paralympics will "engage global audiences and showcase the campaign".

Not just sport

The campaign will last for 10 years, across different industries including business, media and the arts, to break down societal and systemic barriers facing disabled people outside of sport.

In employment and education, WeThe15 is seeking to highlight the importance of assistive technology in creating equal opportunities.

"Having access to assistive technology can make the difference between failure and success in school, or between a job and unemployment," said Jon Lomoy, board chair of At Scale - the global partnership for assistive tech.

The UN, the European Commission and several human rights groups also back the campaign.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said: "WeThe15 is bringing together a unique group of partners... to work together to change the narrative on disability, and to make human rights-based development a reality for persons with disabilities."