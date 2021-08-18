play
Watch Newsround

Check out this amazing deer rescue!

A baby deer which got itself in a bit of a pickle has been rescued after it was spotted swimming in the sea near Weymouth Harbour.

Boat passengers enjoying a mackerel fishing trip saw the animal's ears in the water.

After realising that the ears belonged to a baby deer, the group worked together to help out the fawn. They created a makeshift lasso which they used to lift it onto the boat before they returned to the shore.

It was good news all around at the end of the day! The baby deer was brought back to shore and released safely into nearby woods.

Watch more videos

Check out this amazing deer rescue!
Video

Check out this amazing deer rescue!

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: News about the natural world
Video

Your Planet: News about the natural world

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Taliban fighters are seen on the back of a vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021

BBC security expert answers YOUR questions on Afghanistan

comments
Hundreds of Afghan nationals have been evacuated on UK planes

UK to welcome 20,000 Afghans after Taliban takeover

comments
island-japan.

Underwater volcano creates new island in Japan

comments
Newsround Home