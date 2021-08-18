play
Watch Newsround

Deer has rescued from sea near Weymouth Harbour

Last updated at 13:21
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Check out this amazing deer rescue!

Now how's this for a rescue mission!

A baby deer which got itself in a bit of a pickle has been rescued after it was spotted swimming in the sea near Weymouth Harbour.

Boat passengers enjoying a mackerel fishing trip saw the animal's ears in the water and quickly recognised that something was up.

men-rescuing-deer.Natasha Lloyd/Mark Bowditch
The deer was successfully rescued and released into nearby woods

After realising that the ears belonged to a baby deer, the group worked together to help out the fawn.

They created a makeshift lasso which they used to lift the animal onto the boat before they returned to the shore.

It was good news all around at the end of the day! The baby deer was brought back to shore and released safely into nearby woods where it then trotted happily off.

More like this

Baby emu, goat and goose

Cute animals: How sweet are these furry friendships?

baby-reindeer-at-RZSS

Check out these new baby animals born during lockdown

Baby mouse deer
play
0:16

Meet the baby mouse deer that's as tall as a pencil!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Taliban fighters are seen on the back of a vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021

BBC security expert answers YOUR questions on Afghanistan

comments
Hundreds of Afghan nationals have been evacuated on UK planes

UK to welcome 20,000 Afghans after Taliban takeover

comments
37
island-japan.

Underwater volcano creates new island in Japan

comments
3
Newsround Home