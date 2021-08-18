Deer has rescued from sea near Weymouth Harbour

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out this amazing deer rescue!

Now how's this for a rescue mission!

A baby deer which got itself in a bit of a pickle has been rescued after it was spotted swimming in the sea near Weymouth Harbour.

Boat passengers enjoying a mackerel fishing trip saw the animal's ears in the water and quickly recognised that something was up.

Natasha Lloyd/Mark Bowditch The deer was successfully rescued and released into nearby woods

After realising that the ears belonged to a baby deer, the group worked together to help out the fawn.

They created a makeshift lasso which they used to lift the animal onto the boat before they returned to the shore.

It was good news all around at the end of the day! The baby deer was brought back to shore and released safely into nearby woods where it then trotted happily off.