A human-like robot that was programmed to dance last year has now been taught parkour moves including back flips.

Engineers at Boston Dynamics - a Massachusetts-based robotics company - have taught the machine to leap from step to step, jump over obstacles and make its way across balance beams.

There is a serious side it. The robot was developed with funding from the US government and is intended for search and rescue missions, where its parkour skills could be useful to reach injured personnel in dangerous areas.

Watch the robots in action here.