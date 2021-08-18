Tracy Beaker is back with The Beaker Girls series on CBBC

Tracy Beaker will be back in a brand new series on CBBC.

Dani Harmer will return as Tracy Beaker alongside Emma Maggie Davies as her daughter Jess in the new five-part series, The Beaker Girls.

The news follows the success of My Mum Tracy Beaker, which broke records as the most-streamed CBBC programme of all time.

There's no release date yet but it is expected later this year. So what's the new series all about?

What can we expect from The Beaker Girls?

This series will be all about how the Beaker Girls are loving their new life running the 'Dumping Ground' junk shop in the seaside town of Cooksea.

When Jordan, a runaway teen who has been repeatedly failed by the care system, finds her way into the Beaker Girls' cosy family, Tracy's life seems to have come full circle as she contemplates becoming a foster parent.

But Jess might not be so ready to share her mum.

Tracy Beaker and Jacqueline Wilson

Getty Images Jacqueline Wilson is also the creator of other books including; Double Act, Hetty Feather, Dustbin Baby and The Illustrated Mum

The Story of Tracy Beaker was written and released by author, Jacqueline Wilson, in 1991.

It has sold over 1 million copies since and, in 2002, it was made into a television series on CBBC.

There have been several reboots since, including the most recent series, My Mum Tracy Beaker, which showed Tracy as a single mother now in her 30s, alongside daughter Jess.

More popular than ever, it seems people can't get enough of our Tracy!