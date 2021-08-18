Harry and Charlie Kane: Celebrities who work with their family

Getty Images

If you've been anywhere on social media recently, you've probably seen the name Charlie Kane floating about.

Charlie Kane is the brother of England captain Harry Kane, who has been linked with a possible move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Charlie's name has been trending on social media because he's Harry's agent and some Tottenham fans think he's responsible for the transfer rumours.

However, Harry Kane isn't the only superstar who been keeping it in the family. Here are some of the most recognisable families who work together.

Beyonce and the Knowles

Getty Images

Beyonce's father, Matthew Knowles, kick started her pathway to stardom by teaching the three original members of Destiny's Child to sing when they were teenagers.

He managed the group from their beginnings right through to when they split up and then continued to manage Beyonce until 2011.

He also managed Beyonce's sister, Solange at the beginning of her career.

Matthew and Beyonce went their separate ways after allegedly having a bit of a fall out.

Lionel Messi and dad Jorge

Getty Images

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has always been represented by his father, Jorge.

Jorge Messi was a steel factory manager before his son shot to stardom at Spanish side, Barcelona.

He was well and truly thrust into this limelight this summer after Lionel's contract with Barcelona expired and the club were financially unable to renew it.

Jorge helped negotiate one of the biggest ever contracts in football with Paris Saint-Germain as Messi signed a deal worth over £35 million a year.

Nice one, papa Messi!

The Kardashians

Getty Images

The Kardashian family are thought to be worth somewhere close to $2 billion collectively.

And, a lot of that fortune is thanks to the efforts of their mother, Kris Jenner.

Kris manages the whole family - including Kim Kardashian, Kendal Jenner and Kylie Jenner - and it was her idea to pitch a reality television series based on the lives of her family to television executives.

She popularised the term "momager" and even tried to trademark it back in 2015.

Serena and Venus Williams

Getty Images

When his daughters - Venus and Serena - were just four years old, Richard Williams came up with a blueprint.

He planned to train them to become the best tennis players of all time.

When Venus was 11, Richard moved his whole family to Florida so the girls could be coached by prestigious tennis icon Rick Macci.

They never looked back and won title after title after title. Collectively, they have 30 Grand Slam titles between them.

Miley Cyrus

Getty Images

For lots of her career, Miley has been managed by her mum, Tish.

Tish helped established Miley as a superstar in her debut role as Hannah Montana and she also produced three of Miley's movies and also helped organise lots of her tours.

Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus is a famous American singer-songwriter too. He's released 16 studio albums and 53 singles since and is known for his hit single "Achy Breaky Heart",

Ask your great-grandma about that one!