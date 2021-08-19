Ed Sheeran: What is his new album called?

Getty Images The singer's latest studio album comes out in October

It's confirmed - Ed Sheeran will be releasing a brand new album very soon!

The singer encouraged fans to tune into a livestream on Thursday where he said he'd be announcing some "big news".

He also teased audiences with some cool artwork which led many to suspect that new music from the four-time Grammy award winner could be on the horizon.

Teddysphotos/Instagram Ed teased fans with a big announcement the day before he revealed he'll be releasing another album

Ed confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon. He'll be releasing his fourth studio album, called = (pronounced equals) which comes out on 29 October. It comes four years after his album ÷ and follows the theme of the singer's records being named after mathematical symbols.

The singer also released a collaborative album called No.6 Collaborations Project, which featured a number of artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Stormzy and Bruno Mars, back in 2019.

"My 4th studio album = comes out October 29th, and is available to pre-order today on all platforms, cd, vinyl and cassette," Ed shared on social media.

Instagram/teddysphotos Ed shared the artwork for his newest album and the songs which will be included on social media

He said: "I started writing and recording this album in June 2017. It's been a long, long process. I've been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it's really a coming of age record. I've never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it."

The song Bad Habits, which features on the new album, was released in June and is currently at the top of the singles charts. Fans can now listen to another track, called Visiting Hours, ahead of the album release. It was written for a close friend of Ed who sadly passed away earlier this year.

"Lots more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as me for this album," the singer said.

Are you excited for Ed Sheeran's new album? Let us know in the comments!