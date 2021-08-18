play
BBC security expert answers questions on Afghanistan

The country of Afghanistan has been in the news over the last few days.

A militant group called the Taliban has taken control of the government and many people living in the country are scared about what that means.

The Taliban have extreme views and follow a very strict version of Islam. They were removed from power by the British and American armies 20 years ago, after the group was accused of helping terrorists.

Now the Taliban is back in control and many are worried that it will mean people, including women and girls, have fewer rights. But the Taliban have promised that they will be more inclusive and that Afghanistan is safer now they are back in power.

Ricky has been speaking to an expert on Afghanistan, BBC Security Correspondent Frank Gardner, to find out more.

