Chocolate supplies could run out if we don't save insects

Chocolate supplies could run out if we don't save the bees and butterflies that help their production, new research has found.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge discovered that a decline in the number of insects like bees, butterflies, midges and wasps could mean that not enough cocoa plants grow.

And it's not just chocolate that might disappear! Scientists say that up to two thirds of the world's food production could be impacted.

They say supplies of apples, strawberries, soybeans and coffee may all go down.

But why does a decline in insects mean that we grow less food?

Cocoa beans like these are the key ingredient in chocolate

Why do we need insects to grow plants?

Chocolate is made from the beans of a cocoa tree.

Cocoa trees are only able to grow with the help of insects, in particular a type of midge called a Forcipomyia.

They help do something called pollination.

What is pollination?

Why are these insects disappearing?

Insects like midges and bees are declining.

This is because of climate change, pesticides and the destruction of their homes, or habitats.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have warned if we don't protect these insects, our chocolate supply might be impacted seriously in the next twenty to fifty years.

But it's hoped that with people becoming aware of how important insects are, there is something that can be done to grow their numbers again.