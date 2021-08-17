Soccer Aid 2021: Who is playing, when is it? All you need to know

One of the biggest sporting events for charity is returning to our screens in just over two weeks!
Soccer Aid's tenth game ever will kick-off on Wednesday 4 September.
The match sees two celebrity teams pitted against each other. One team is made up of celebrities from England and the other team features famous faces from the rest of the world, called World XI.
Judy Murray, mum of tennis legend Andy Murray, has just been announced as a new coach ahead of the match.
Soccer Aid is an annual event that has raised over £47million for the charity Unicef since its first match in 2006.
Last year, despite coronavirus restrictions, the match managed to raise a record breaking £9.3m!
All sorts of celebrities take part in the past, including singer Niall Horan, athlete Mo Farah and comedian Lee Mack.
This year Lee Mack is taking part again and he's filming a documentary alongside his training. It's called Lee Mack's Road To Soccer Aid.
In the past, Lee has missed three penalties in three of his previous matches - so he's hoping for better luck this year!
Read on to find out which other celebs are putting on their footy boots!
Soccer Aid will be live on ITV and STV and via ITV Hub on 4th September 2021.
Kick-off is at 7:30pm at Manchester City's stadium, the Ethiad.
Lots of familiar faces are returning to the pitch this year, including singer Olly Murs, presenter Paddy McGuinness and the record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt.
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney will be putting his boots on once more, playing for the England team.
And Singer Yungblud makes his debut on the pitch, representing the World squad.
A few of the players are yet to be announced, but here's the line up so far!
England management
David Seaman
Micah Richards
Sven-Goran Eriksson
Soccer Aid World XI FC management
Harry Redknapp
