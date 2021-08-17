play
Watch Newsround

Malala: I am very worried about the rights of women and girls

Malala Yousafzai says she's very concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and what it might mean for the rights of women and girls.

The women's rights activist - who as a child was shot by Taliban members for defending her right to get an education - has been speaking following the Taliban taking back control in Afghanistan.

The last time they were in charge, the Taliban imposed very strict rules on women and girls and their access to school and jobs.

Malala has called on world leaders to do all they can to offer protection and support to those at risk after the change in government.

Watch more videos

Malala: I am very worried about the rights of women and girls
Video

Malala: I am very worried about the rights of women and girls

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: News about wildlife and the environment
Video

Your Planet: News about wildlife and the environment

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

girls-at-school-afghanistan.

How could Taliban rule affect girls in Afghanistan?

comments
Kids in dining hall.
play
1:37

Advice on how to boss going back to school

telephone.
image

Landline phone technology to be switched off in 2025

Newsround Home