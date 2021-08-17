Malala Yousafzai says she's very concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and what it might mean for the rights of women and girls.

The women's rights activist - who as a child was shot by Taliban members for defending her right to get an education - has been speaking following the Taliban taking back control in Afghanistan.

The last time they were in charge, the Taliban imposed very strict rules on women and girls and their access to school and jobs.

Malala has called on world leaders to do all they can to offer protection and support to those at risk after the change in government.