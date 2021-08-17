Afghanistan: What's being done to help Afghan refugees?

EPA Crowds at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait to cross

The UK is to introduce a new new resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees, aimed at helping those most in need come to the UK.

It comes after UN Secretary-General António Guterres has asked the international community not to abandon the people of Afghanistan.

The UK government said it would soon release more details about its plans, but they would include help for women and girls.

The steps come after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, prompting thousands to try to flee.

More than 60 countries have published a statement calling for the Taliban to allow foreign nationals and Afghans to leave, and keep border crossings, roads, and airports open.

Many Afghans had already fled to Kabul in recent weeks, as the Taliban advanced into other areas.

Help from the UK

MOD Hundreds of Afghan nationals have been evacuated on UK planes

On Monday evening, the Home Office said the UK had admitted more than 3,300 Afghan interpreters, staff and their families to the UK for resettlement.

It said "it will be guided by the capacity of local authorities" when deciding how many Afghan refugees to come to the UK.

PM Boris Johnson, who has deployed 900 troops to help evacuate British nationals from the country, is also expected to call for a co-ordinated global response to the refugee situation.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC the UK had "always been a country that has provided safe haven for those fleeing persecution".

However he added: "The most important thing we can do at source... is try and provide the stability so we don't see these large numbers of migrant flows. So I think that ought to be the number one priority but nonetheless asylum is really important."

Marcus Yam Many Afghans had already fled to Kabul in recent weeks, as the Taliban advanced into other areas.

Most Afghan nationals currently eligible for relocation to the UK are those who have worked for the British government in frontline roles "that made a material difference to the delivery of the UK mission" in the country.

This group includes interpreters as well as cultural advisers and embassy staff. Others eligible are those deemed to be at high and imminent risk, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Raab also said the UK could also increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, saying: "We want to try and make sure it won't go through the Taliban, but make sure that we can alleviate the humanitarian suffering."

NicolaSturgeon/Twitter

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon also called for refuge to be offered for vulnerable Afghans, posting that her government would "play our full part and do all we can to help those in peril."

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has also urged countries need to open their borders to Afghan refugees.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Malala Yousafzai: I am very worried about the rights of women and girls

She found refuge in the UK after being shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan at the age of 15 in 2012, and has gone on to become women's rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize.

She said it was time for world leaders - especially the UK and US - to act to protect civilians and refugees in the country.

What is a refugee? The term refugee refers to people who have been forced to flee from their homes in order to keep safe from war, persecution or natural disaster. What is a refugee and what is an asylum seeker?

What has the response been from other countries ?

Reuters This image appears to show hundreds of people crammed into a US carrier in an attempt to escape Kabul

The UN refugee agency estimates that about 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced due to fighting this year.

Last week it estimated that 80% of displaced people fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan were women and girls.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has asked the international community not to abandon the people of Afghanistan.

On social media, he urged "all countries to be willing to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from deportations.

Getty Images Food being handed out in Kabul at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul earlier in August

Some countries have already said that they will accept refugees but only in limited numbers.

Canada has said it will take in 20,000 vulnerable people including women. A number of Nato member states have also said they will pause deportations and welcome in more refugees.

The US has already evacuated about 1,200 people with Special Immigrant Visas - given to interpreters and other helpers of US forces at risk - and has plans to evacuate about 3,500 more.

It has also announced plans to accept thousands more refugees, but they would have to apply from a third country, something that could be very difficult ask as the Taliban control all of Afghanistan's border points.

MOD

President Biden has also promised $500m in aid to Afghan refugees, from a US emergency refugee fund.

He said this would be used to meet "unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs of refugees, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan".

India has announced a new category of e-visas to fast track the applications of Afghans who want to go to India, but it is unclear how such Afghans would be able to apply for the visa or get to India.