US President Biden 'stands by' decision to withdraw

Getty Images

US President Joe Biden says he stands "squarely behind my decision" to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

It follows the Afghan capital Kabul being taken over by Taliban fighters, bringing to an end almost 20 years of a US-led coalition's presence in the country.

Last month, Mr Biden said it was "highly unlikely" the Taliban would overrun the entire country but he admitted that "this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated".

Mr Biden is facing a lot of criticism following his decision in April to order all American troops out of Afghanistan by 11 September - the 20 year anniversary of the terror attacks that triggered the US-led invasion.

But he said he was now the fourth US president in charge during America's longest war, and he would not pass the responsibility on to a fifth.

While opinion polls show most Americans support the US exiting Afghanistan, many disagree with how he has directed the departure, after he withdrew US troops then sent thousands back in to help the evacuation.

In his first remarks on Afghanistan, Mr Biden said he didn't regret the US leaving.

"If anything, the developments of the past week reinforce that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision," he said.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."

In April, Mr Biden ordered all American troops to leave Afghanistan by September - following on from the former US President Donald Trump's deal with the Taliban which shrunk the number amount of US troops there from about 15,500 to 2,500.

EPA

"I will not mislead the American people by claiming that just a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference," Mr Biden said.

He added that he has "always promised the American people I would be straight with you", but admits that the situation with the Taliban's recent advance has "unfolded more quickly than we anticipated".

Getty Images

President Biden said 6,000 US troops were being deployed to assist with the departure of US and allied civilians from Afghanistan, and that the US will evacuate Afghan allies and vulnerable Afghans to safety outside the country.

Thousands of American citizens living in Afghanistan will be transported out.

He added that troops will secure the airport's airfield, take over air traffic control and ensure the continued operation of civilian and military flights.

The UK is sending an additional 200 troops while the US will deploy another 1,000.