Meet 11-year-old Otto, he has created an app that could help more people upcycle.

Upcycling is transforming unwanted products that you can't use anymore, into new things that you can use.

He's is the winner of the BT Young Pioneer Award and will get up to £10,000 in funding from experts to allow people all over the UK to use his app 'FrankEinstein'

He caught up with Shanequa to explain how it all works!