Staffies named UK's favourite pooch - send us your dog photos!

Staffordshire Bull Terriers have officially won the hearts of the nation as the UK's favourite dog breed.
Staffies beat black Labradors to the top pooch prize with Boxer dogs coming in third most popular.
TeamDogs, an online dog owners group, asked people across the UK to chose from 52 different breeds to pick their favourite.
Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred as fighting dogs back in the 19th century but today they are known for their courage, intelligence, and love of children.
1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier
2. Black Labrador
3. Boxer
4. Greyhound
5. Border Collie
6. German Shepherd
7. Cockapoo
8. Border Terrier
9. Cocker Spaniel
10. Jack Russell
