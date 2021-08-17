play
Watch Newsround

Staffies named UK's favourite pooch - send us your dog photos!

Last updated at 05:18
comments
View Comments
A Staffordshire TerrierGetty Images
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier has been voted the UK's favourite breed of dog

Staffordshire Bull Terriers have officially won the hearts of the nation as the UK's favourite dog breed.

Staffies beat black Labradors to the top pooch prize with Boxer dogs coming in third most popular.

TeamDogs, an online dog owners group, asked people across the UK to chose from 52 different breeds to pick their favourite.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred as fighting dogs back in the 19th century but today they are known for their courage, intelligence, and love of children.

black labrador and girl on cushion in sun outside in gardenGetty Images
Black Labradors came second but more people were paw-ssionate about Staffies
The UK's top ten dogs

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

2. Black Labrador

3. Boxer

4. Greyhound

5. Border Collie

6. German Shepherd

7. Cockapoo

8. Border Terrier

9. Cocker Spaniel

10. Jack Russell

boxer puppy and two children holding itGetty Images
Would you have voted a Boxer as your favourite dog or do you have a different canine in mind?
Which dog gets your vote?

We want to know what you think of the result - did the right dog win? If not tell us why your dog breed should have taken the top spot as canine king in the comments below.

Send us your dog photos!

We want you guys to send in pictures of your favourite dog, this can be your own or a family pet, and don't forget to tell us why you love them!

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
In this video, Kate explains how you can teach your dog to perform the perfect Figure 8.

More like this

dog-surfing-competition
image

Surfing dogs put best paws forward to win Dogmasters 2021

winking-dog-poo-emoji

Is there lots of dog poo in your local park?

Dog-holding-up-a-paw.

Teach your dog some new tricks with these fun videos

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

girls-at-school-afghanistan.

How could Taliban rule affect girls in Afghanistan?

comments
Kids in dining hall.
play
1:37

Advice on how to boss going back to school

Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on 16 August 2021.

Who are the Taliban and what's happening in Afghanistan?

comments
171
Newsround Home