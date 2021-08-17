Staffies named UK's favourite pooch - send us your dog photos!

Getty Images The Staffordshire Bull Terrier has been voted the UK's favourite breed of dog

Staffordshire Bull Terriers have officially won the hearts of the nation as the UK's favourite dog breed.

Staffies beat black Labradors to the top pooch prize with Boxer dogs coming in third most popular.

TeamDogs, an online dog owners group, asked people across the UK to chose from 52 different breeds to pick their favourite.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred as fighting dogs back in the 19th century but today they are known for their courage, intelligence, and love of children.

Getty Images Black Labradors came second but more people were paw-ssionate about Staffies

The UK's top ten dogs

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

2. Black Labrador

3. Boxer

4. Greyhound

5. Border Collie

6. German Shepherd

7. Cockapoo

8. Border Terrier

9. Cocker Spaniel

10. Jack Russell

Getty Images Would you have voted a Boxer as your favourite dog or do you have a different canine in mind?

Which dog gets your vote?

We want to know what you think of the result - did the right dog win? If not tell us why your dog breed should have taken the top spot as canine king in the comments below.

Send us your dog photos!

We want you guys to send in pictures of your favourite dog, this can be your own or a family pet, and don't forget to tell us why you love them!

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.