There will be lots of you starting a new school in September and taking the big leap to secondary school, but many of you may have missed out on transition days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have any worries, then look no further - to help you with the big move, last year's students have sent in their advice for making the big jump much easier!

Check out the video for the very best top tips from last year's new starters on how to make your first day the best one possible.