play
Watch Newsround

Advice for starting Year 7

There will be lots of you starting a new school in September and taking the big leap to secondary school, but many of you may have missed out on transition days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have any worries, then look no further - to help you with the big move, last year's students have sent in their advice for making the big jump much easier!

Check out the video for the very best top tips from last year's new starters on how to make your first day the best one possible.

Watch more videos

Advice for starting Year 7
Video

Advice for starting Year 7

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: News about wildlife and the environment
Video

Your Planet: News about wildlife and the environment

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on 16 August 2021.

Who are the Taliban and what's happening in Afghanistan?

comments
The Covid-19 app used in England, showing an indication that the recipient needs to self-isolate for 10 days

Covid rules: What are the new changes happening from today?

comments
Video: Young football fans return to full stadiums for the first time in over 18 months.
play
1:27

Footy fans back at full stadiums - what was it like?

Newsround Home