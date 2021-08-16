Pupils in Scotland head back to class

Getty Images

Most Scottish pupils are heading back to class this week.

School has already begun in some areas but the vast majority start within the next few days.

It's the third academic year to be affected by Covid.

The previous two involved long periods of online learning and disruptive isolations - so what's different this school year?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Top tips for starting secondary school

Some restrictions remain

Some restrictions are still in place in schools in Scotland.

One of the biggest is face-coverings, which still need to be worn at all times in classrooms and corridors by teachers and secondary school pupils.

There is also one-metre distancing in place between staff and between staff and pupils, restrictions on parents going into school buildings and there is advice that schools should avoid large gatherings such as assemblies.

Getty Images

Young people in secondary schools will also continue twice weekly lateral flow tests.

The rules on masks only apply to children over 12 so don't affect primary school children, who also don't have to socially distance.

Less Disruption

PA Media

One of the biggest causes of disruption for pupils was the need for whole classes to isolate after one positive Covid case.

In Scotland, more than 290,000 children and young people were affected by this at some point,

Now school pupils will no longer have to isolate if a contact tests positive.

Instead they will just be encouraged to isolate until they have a negative PCR test result.

It's hoped this will lead to a smoother year for most young people, enabling them to have uninterrupted time with teachers