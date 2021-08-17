Afghanistan: Girls, education and the Taliban

Getty Images Taliban fighters - the group has managed to regain control of Afghanistan

A military group called the Taliban have taken control of the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is a country in South Central Asia that has been caught in war and fighting for decades.

The Taliban follow an extreme version of Islamic code and when they were last in power in Afghanistan - between 1996 to 2001, they enforced strict rules which meant that women and girls couldn't do a lot of things, like work or go to school.

Many people, including girl's education activist Malala Yousafzai, have said they are worried about how this new takeover by the Taliban will affect the rights of women and children living in the country.

What was life like for women and girls under Taliban rule?

Getty Images This photo was taken of a group of women wearing traditional burka clothing in 1996.

During the Taliban's previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, girls weren't allowed to get a normal school education and women weren't allowed to work.

The Taliban also had strict rules on the way women should dress and look.

Make-up was banned, and women had to wear burkas - a long one-piece veil covering the face and body.

Women were not allowed to leave their homes unless they were accompanied by a male relative, even if they wanted to go to the shops.

Any women who broke the rules could be punished very harshly, including being publicly humiliated or beaten.

During this time the Taliban also banned many other things, such as television, music, kite-flying and the cinema, saying that these activities were against Islam.

Help if you are feeling worried Advice if you're upset by the news

What happened after the Taliban were overthrown in Afghanistan?

In 2001, the US and its allies militarily removed the Taliban from power and promised to support democracy in the country.

A new Afghan government was put in place and elections were held.

Although the Taliban were no longer in control, they regrouped in different parts of the country and neighbouring states, and continued to launch attacks against the international forces remaining in Afghanistan.

In the 20 years since the Taliban were last in power, girls have been able to get an education at school, study at university and work, women were able to work and to take on senior roles like judges and politicians in Parliament.

Malala Yousafzai - the girl who spoke out against the Taliban

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch our special programme about Malala (from 2013)

Malala Yousafzai is a famous campaigner for girls' education from Pakistan who became the youngest person ever to win the world-famous Nobel Peace Prize.

She was shot by the Taliban in 2012, when she was 14 years old, for speaking out about life for girls living under Taliban rule.

She began writing a diary when she was 11 years old, speaking of her wish to stay in education, saying girls everywhere should be free to go to school.

Lots of people all over the world read the diary and Malala became well-known for fighting for girls' rights to education.

But the Taliban didn't like this. And because of what she said in her diary she was shot by Taliban soldiers in October 2012.

She was treated for her injuries in a hospital in Pakistan and brought to the UK for more treatment. Malala recovered and was eventually able to leave hospital.

Her family settled in Birmingham, where she started at new school and continued her campaign for education for all children.

Getty Images

Now aged 23, Malala has given speeches at huge events all over the world, published a book, appeared on the cover of a famous magazine, graduated from Oxford University with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics, and met lots of famous people, including environmental activist and friend Greta Thunberg.

Malala has spoken out about the recent Taliban takeover in Afghanistan on her social media saying she is in "complete shock".

She said she is "deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates." and calls for "an immediate ceasefire", "urgent humanitarian aid" and protection for refugees and civilians.

What could Taliban rule mean for women and girls in Afghanistan now?

Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, told BBC News: "We will respect rights of women... our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab."

However, many people have expressed concerns for women in Afghanistan.

There are reports that in some areas of the country that the Taliban is already ordering women there to change the way they dress and sending women home from university and their jobs and telling them not return to work.

Pashtana Durrani is a human rights activist and a teacher from Afghanistan, and has said that what the Taliban say on women's rights and what they're doing in practice are two different things.

"Women won't be silenced by the Taliban" she said, "I have to put up a fight today, so the next generation doesn't have to face all this conflict." she continued.

Getty Images

Many Afghan citizens have told the BBC that the next few months are going to be difficult and they don't know if something as simple as sending children to modern schools is going to be possible or not.

Due to fear and uncertainty over what could happen under the Taliban's rule, thousands of residents and foreign nationals have been trying to escape Kabul.

How have world leaders responded to the news?

Reuters British Forces helped to provide support to British nationals leaving the country

More than 60 countries have issued a joint statement calling for security and civil order to be immediately restored, and asking the Taliban to allow those who wish to leave to do so.

The US and UK armed forces are helping their nationals to leave the country.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to recall Parliament from its summer break to discuss the crisis.