Banksy: New 'spraycation' rat mural damaged

Faye Louise Stone East Suffolk Council said it was "hopeful" the Banksy mural could be restored

Famous graffiti artist Banksy recently painted several new artworks around the England's east coast, and one of the artworks has already been damaged.

Residents in the Suffolk town of Lowestoft discovered that the artwork - which shows a rat sitting on a deckchair - had been daubed with white paint overnight.

East Suffolk Council said it is engaging with specialists and is "hoping it can be restored".

The council said in a statement: "We are naturally appalled that someone has chosen to behave in such a selfish and mindless way, given how excited we all are by the appearance of these works here on the east coast".

Getty Images/Julian Tallis This is what the artwork looked like before the damage

Initially people weren't sure if all the artworks had been done by Banksy, but he claimed responsibility for the series, which he titled A Great British Spraycation, on his Instagram page last week.

In a video, he even offered a behind-the-scenes look at him creating the artworks, which also included a seagull above a skip and a group of children in a boat on a bridge wall.

The council said that prior to the rat art being confirmed as a genuine Banksy, it had placed an order for protective materials to safeguard the piece.

It said that its security patrols interrupted the person while they were in the process of painting over the artwork, and "prevented any further damage occurring".

It added: "We are very grateful for the huge goodwill of local people who are proud of these artworks, but we would kindly ask people not to try and repair the works themselves, and to please leave this to professional restorers."