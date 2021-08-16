play
Haiti earthquake: Rescue operation continues

Last updated at 08:54
Map of the epicenter

Rescuers and emergency services are working hard to help people following a major earthquake in Haiti.

Homes, schools and churches were destroyed in the quake, which measured 7.2-magnitude on the Richter scale - a special way that's used to measure how strong an earthquake it is. That is very powerful.

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, has declared a month-long state of emergency, and US president Joe Biden has offered his country's help.

One of the worst-hit areas is a city called Les Cayes and thousands of people have been injured because of the earthquake.

Haiti is an island between the Caribbean and North Atlantic oceans.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in the capital of Port-au-Prince, some 125km away, and in countries nearby.

Earthquakes: what are they and what causes them?

Although rescuers are working hard to find as many people as they can, an unknown amount of people are still missing.

More than 5,700 people have been injured and there have been at least 1,297 confirmed deaths, officials say.

In Las Cayes, 1,500 houses have been destroyed and a further 3,000 have been damaged.

haiti-earthquakeGetty Images
Lots of buildings have been destroyed

Leaders around the world have offered to help Haiti as much as they can.

The Dominican Republic has offered to send food and medical equipment, and Cuba has reportedly sent more than 250 doctors to help.

Your Comments

comments
comments
